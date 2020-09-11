The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is extending the closure of all of the lands it manages east of the Cascades to recreation because of high fire danger through Thursday. DNR staff will evaluate the possibility of extending the closure, originally enacted this week.
Critical wildfire danger and ongoing fires in the area warranted the extension of the closure, as Labor Day saw a rash of new fires ignite all around the state.
The below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures for DNR’s northeast and southeast regions is forecast to continue, with the hot and dry weather further extending the risk of large wildfires east of the Cascades.
With no lightning this week or in the forecast for the next few days, the overwhelming majority of wildfires DNR is responding to are presumed to be human-caused. The agency has responded to more than 100 fires caused by recreation already this year.
The statewide moratorium on timber harvest activities on DNR-managed lands is expected to be lifted Friday.