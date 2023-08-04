Washington commercial farmers are eligible for the $1 million compost reimbursement program established earlier this year by the Washington Legislature.

The program is intended to encourage on-farm compost use, the Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Thursday, and is open to all commercial farmers in agriculture, silviculture and aquaculture. Participants must agree to conduct soil sampling before and for several years following the compost application, which must be purchased from a business with a solid waste handling permit.

Producers must first apply and be approved for the program, ensuring that their business and compost source are eligible. Once approved, program participants must sign a grant agreement contract and conduct pre-application soil sampling before applying the compost. After expenses are incurred, applicants will submit a reimbursement application for their total expenses. The expenses are then calculated and the applicant is reimbursed for 50 percent of their expenses, not to exceed $10,000 total per business.

