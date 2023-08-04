Washington commercial farmers are eligible for the $1 million compost reimbursement program established earlier this year by the Washington Legislature.
The program is intended to encourage on-farm compost use, the Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Thursday, and is open to all commercial farmers in agriculture, silviculture and aquaculture. Participants must agree to conduct soil sampling before and for several years following the compost application, which must be purchased from a business with a solid waste handling permit.
Producers must first apply and be approved for the program, ensuring that their business and compost source are eligible. Once approved, program participants must sign a grant agreement contract and conduct pre-application soil sampling before applying the compost. After expenses are incurred, applicants will submit a reimbursement application for their total expenses. The expenses are then calculated and the applicant is reimbursed for 50 percent of their expenses, not to exceed $10,000 total per business.
WSDA anticipates accepting applications beginning in September. Applications will continue to be accepted until the allotted funds are spent each fiscal year, which runs from July through June.
The Washington Legislature established the Compost Reimbursement Program earlier this year when they passed and funded Revised Code of Washington 15.04.420. The agriculture department has been setting up the infrastructure since then and will begin accepting applications once the infrastructure is in place to collect, process, and reimburse the grant applications.
Anyone wishing to learn more about the Compost Reimbursement Program may visit the department’s website or email compost@agr.wa.gov.