The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Monday it had trapped a male Asian giant hornet near Custer in Whatcom County.
The hornet, which is the first male Asian giant hornet to be detected in the United States, brings the total number of insects that have been detected in the state to seven. It is the second caught this year in a state department trap. The first was an unmated queen captured July 14. The male hornet was trapped July 29 and processed in the department’s entomology lab on Aug. 13. A mated queen also was found dead earlier this year.
The Asian giant hornet, native to Japan where it is sometimes raised in captivity for culinary uses, was first reported last season in western Washington and British Columbia.
The hornet can devastate honey bee colonies in a matter of hours. State agriculture field workers and citizens have placed more than 1,400 traps made of pulp-free orange juice and rice wine throughout western Washington this year in a bid to capture the insects.
In addition, the agriculture department has deployed live traps in an attempt to trap a live Asian giant hornet, tag it and track it back to its nest. If workers are able to locate a nest, the agency will eradicate it.
The workers tracking the Asian giant hornet are expected to be out in greater numbers in August and September after the colony has expanded.
Scientists have said it is unlikely the Asian giant hornet would be found in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington because the climate is drier than in western Washington. Several local people have, however, found insects they suspected might be Asian giant hornets but those turned out to be other species.
Anyone wishing more information about the insects may visit the agriculture department’s website at: www.agr.wa.gov/hornets or call (800) 443-6684.
