The Washington-Idaho Symphony announced Wednesday that its Sept. 26 concert at Clarkston High School is canceled as a result of the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Today’s Inland 360, which lists the concert, went to press before the announcement was made public.
