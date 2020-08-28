With the cancellation of its first three concerts of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Idaho Symphony is raising money to meet its budgetary goals.
Starting Monday, the WIS will be holding its first virtual silent auction fundraiser. Every two weeks, WIS will feature a basket of items that the public can bid on through an online form. Once the bidding concludes, the WIS will contact the winner to arrange for payment and pickup of the item.
The first auction basket is WIS-themed and includes a WIS microfleece jacket, two CD’s featuring WIS musicians and four tickets to any future WIS concert.
Businesses wishing to donate items to be auctioned can contact the WIS office at (208) 874-4162 or by emailing info@wa-idsymphony.org.
More information can be found at wa-idsymphony.org/silent-auction-1.