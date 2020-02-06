The Washington Idaho Symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman.
The concert, titled “Explorations,” will feature music by women and minority composers that has often gone unnoticed because of the composer’s gender and/or race.
Musical pieces will include Danse Nègre from African Suite by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor; Romance in G for Violin and Orchestra by Coleridge-Taylor, featuring Giselle Hillyer on the violin; and Symphony No. 1 in E Minor by Florence Price.
Tickets are $25 for general admission, $15 for students, $10 for youth 12 to 18 and free for children 12 and younger, with a paying adult.
The same program will also be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday at Clarkston High School in Clarkston.