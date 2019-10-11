The Washington Idaho Symphony will present a celebration of American composers in its second concert of the season, “Revisiting American Gems!” scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman.
The performance will highlight principal tubaist Chris Dickey and local actor Matt Maw.
Tickets are $25 for general admission, $15 for students, $10 for youth 12-18 and free for children 11 and younger with a paying adult.
For more information, visit wa-idsymphony.org or call (208) 874-4162.