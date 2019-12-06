The Washington Idaho Symphony will perform its family Christmas concert, beginning with a social hour with Santa at 6 p.m. Saturday at Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way.
Hot cocoa and treats will be served during the social hour.
The 7 p.m. performance will feature music from Disney’s “Frozen,” Leroy Anderson’s “The Typewriter” and holiday favorites.
Tickets are $25 for general admission, $15 for students, $10 for youth 12-18 and free for children 11 and younger with a paying adult.
For more information, visit wa-idsymphony.org or call (208) 874-4162.