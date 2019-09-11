The Washington Idaho Symphony will have the first concert of its 48th season with “Music of the Stage and the Silver Screen,” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman.
The performance will include a compilation of Broadway favorites, the theme from “2001: A Space Odyssey” and music from John Williams, including the suite from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and themes from “Schindler’s List.”
Tickets are $25 for general admission, $15 for university and college students, $10 for youth 12 to 18 and free for children 11 and younger.
For more information, visit wa-idsymphony.org or call (208) 874-4162.