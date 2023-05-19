Washington is seeking public comments on a draft proposal that would reclassify wolves from endangered to sensitive in the Evergreen State.

The change, known as a downlisting, would have no effect on the federal status of wolves in Washington. Nor would it change state-based protections for wolves. Instead, Julia Smith, wolf policy lead for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the proposed downlisting reflects the change in wolf numbers over the past four decades.

The animals were listed under the State Endangered Species Act in 1980. At that time there were no known wolves residing in the state. Now, Washington is home to a minimum estimate of 216 wolves, including 37 packs and 26 breeding pairs.

