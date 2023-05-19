Washington is seeking public comments on a draft proposal that would reclassify wolves from endangered to sensitive in the Evergreen State.
The change, known as a downlisting, would have no effect on the federal status of wolves in Washington. Nor would it change state-based protections for wolves. Instead, Julia Smith, wolf policy lead for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the proposed downlisting reflects the change in wolf numbers over the past four decades.
The animals were listed under the State Endangered Species Act in 1980. At that time there were no known wolves residing in the state. Now, Washington is home to a minimum estimate of 216 wolves, including 37 packs and 26 breeding pairs.
“This is just aligning the wolf status with where they actually are in recovery,” she told the Tribune in a phone interview.
Wolf protections are complicated in Washington. Wolves in the western two thirds of the state are listed as threatened by the federal government under the Endangered Species Act. Wolves in the eastern third of the state are not federally protected. But Washington protects wolves across the entire state as a state endangered species.
Under Washington law, the endangered classification means a species is “seriously threatened with extinction throughout all or a significant portion of its range.” Sensitive means a species is “vulnerable or declining and likely to become endangered or threatened in a significant portion of its range without cooperative management or removal of threats.”
Downlisting in classification must be based on biological status of a species and can occur when the animal in question no longer meets the more stringent definition.
Smith said hunting is not allowed under either classification. Nor is the state proposing to change the criteria required to fully remove special protections for wolves — known as delisting. Under the Gray Wolf Conservation and Management Plan, wolves cannot be delisted until there are at least 15 breeding pairs of wolves in the state, including four breeding pairs in each of the state’s three recovery zones. That criteria have yet to be met in the Southern Cascades and Northwest Coast recovery zone that got its first and only wolf pack last year.
“We still think the goals are appropriate for delisting,” Smith said.
The reclassification or downlisting, if approved, would not change the department’s approach to managing conflict between wolves and domestic livestock or its effort to fully recover the species.
“It doesn’t change Washington’s commitment to wolf recovery or our conflict resolution strategy,” Smith said. “It’s really just a recognition of where the wolf population status is at.”
Still, the proposal drew swift reaction from at least one environmental group. The Center for Biological Diversity issued a news release condemning the proposed move.
“It’s infuriating that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is trying to remove life-saving protections from wolves when there are barely 200 in the state,” said Sophia Ressler, a staff attorney with the organization. “Wolves deserve a real chance at recovery. This misguided recommendation flies in the face of science, the law and the state’s own wolf recovery plan.”
The downlisting proposal will be decided by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission. It is tentatively scheduled to be discussed at its Aug. 10-12 meeting. But the commission won’t vote on the proposal until its October meeting.
The proposed reclassification is available for review at bit.ly/3WhfzVK. It is open for public comment through 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 16.