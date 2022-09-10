Washington residents will now be able to report their at-home COVID-19 tests online through the Say Yes! COVID Test Digital Assistant.

The portal is also available in Idaho, but it is not currently one of the “collaborating states.”

Washington residents previously had the option to report to the Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline. That hotline will remain open, but its primary focus is being shifted to Care Connect Services, which provides additional support for those in need who have recently tested positive, according to DOH.

