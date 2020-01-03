Washington’s new car seat rules kick in

A new year has ushered in new rules for Washington drivers when it comes to car seat safety.
Wednesday marked the introduction of several rule changes that are more specific than in the past. Pullman Police Department Officer Elizabeth Oje said the rules are more in line with car seat manufacturers’ recommendations.
For example, children as old as age 2 must be properly secured in a rear-facing car seat. Before, the law required children younger than age 1 to be rear facing.
Children ages 2-4 must ride in a car seat with a harness, and children ages 4 or older must stay in a car or booster seat until they are 4-feet, 9-inches tall.
Oje said the old law was broader and required children younger than 8 years old or shorter than 4-foot-9 to be in a car or booster seat.
Drivers are required to obey the law of the state they are driving. So Idaho residents crossing the border must follow Washington rules. In Idaho, all children 6 years old or younger must be properly restrained in an appropriate child safety restraint.
Oje said it is important to remember that weight also plays a critical role in a child’s safety.
“Just because they’re a certain age and height doesn’t mean the belt is enough to restrain them,” she said.
She said parents should perform the recommended five-step test to determine if the child is ready for a seat belt.
The five-step test asks if the child sits all the way back in the seat and if their knees bend comfortably at the edge of the seat and if the feet rest on the floor. It also asks if the belt rests between their neck and arm on their collarbone, if the lap belt touches their thighs and if the child can stay in that position for the whole trip.
Oje said she educates the public about car seat safety through participation in safety fairs, distribution of literature and the performance of car seat checks by appointment.
She said one of the most common mistakes parents make is not having a locking feature on their car seat. A locking feature ensures the restraints on the car seat do not become loose over time.
She said the harness must fit properly so that the child does not slide out during a crash. No more than one inch of side-to-side movement is recommended for the child, Oje said.
During the cold weather months, she said, it is best not to let the child sit in a car seat while wearing a puffy coat because that can create slack in the restraint. She said it is best to put a blanket or coat over the top of the restraint.
Oje said anyone with questions is invited to call her at the police department to set up an appointment for a car seat check.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.