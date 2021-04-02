The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer two free days at state parks in April. On free days, visitors do not need a Discover Pass for day-use parking.

The free days are scheduled for Saturday and April 22.

The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass. The pass costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. It is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.

 

