Washington State University’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art has reopened to the public with two new exhibitions, according to a Tuesday news release.
The first of the new exhibits, called “Follow the River: Portraits of the Columbia River Plateau,” features Native portraits from the museum’s Worth D. Griffin collection and materials from Plateau tribes, including the Palouse and Nez Perce.
The second exhibit is called “Under the Same Sun and Moon: New Acquisitions from the Collection,” and will feature recent additions to the museum’s permanent collection of art.
For the spring semester, the museum will be open 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
The museum will also host two virtual events in conjunction with the new exhibits, the first of which will be streamed live on YouTube at 4 p.m. today. The program is titled “Portraits of the Columbia Plateau.”
The second virtual program, “Into the Archives: Photography from the Colville Reservation,” will be presented in partnership with the Clyfford Still Museum. It will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. March 18 via Zoom and YouTube.
For more about the virtual events and how to attend, visit museum.wsu.edu/events/calendar/.