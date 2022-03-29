The arrival of spring brings a reminder to drivers in Washington to remove studded tires before the end of the day Thursday. Fines reach $136 starting Friday.
Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31. The Washington State Department of Transportation encourages drivers to remove studded tires before the deadline, if possible.
The Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, including visitors. No personal exemptions or waivers are issued.
More information about studded tire regulations in Washington is available at tinyurl.com/2p8atvn3.