Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal will discuss policies and the budget to improve education in K-12 public schools statewide in a briefing today.
Reykdal will expand on a proposal for the legislature to provide equal access to dual credit opportunities in secondary education with no additional cost to students or their family, according to a news release. Dual credit, according to the release, is a program in which students may earn college or high school credits synchronously.
Reykdal will also go into detail about budget priorities and policies pertaining to the proposal, according to the release.