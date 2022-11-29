The Washington Department of Health announced in a news release Monday that the state coronavirus response website, coronavirus.wa.gov, will be decommissioned Thursday.

After Dec. 1, visitors will be redirected to the DOH COVID-19 landing page.

The change is reflective of the end of the COVID-19 emergency order, and a decrease in web traffic, according to the release. DOH is working with partners to transfer pandemic information to other state agency websites where appropriate.

