Washington state Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti and six other state treasurers are urging federal regulators to oppose a merger of the nation’s two largest grocery store chains.

The seven state officials sent a letter Wednesday to the Federal Trade Commission warning of “significant adverse effects” if Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain, is allowed to acquire Albertsons, the second largest, for $24.6 billion.

The letter raises concerns about lower pay for store employees, the potential for layoffs, reduced ability for workers to organize and negotiate on working conditions, and consolidation and store closures leaving communities with fewer or no shopping options.

