OLYMPIA – Pet stores will no longer be able to source their dogs from out-of-state puppy mills or offer loans for people to purchase dogs if a bill that passed the Washington State Senate on Wednesday becomes law.

The proposal, sponsored by Rep. April Berg, D-Mill Creek, aims to protect animals and protect customers from high-interest loans. It passed the state Senate 39-9, with one senator excused.

The bill would patch loopholes in a 2022 law that prevented pet stores from selling dogs, with exceptions for stores that had been selling dogs prior to the law’s enactment. One loophole allowed pet stores to source their dogs from out-of-state puppy mills that didn’t comply with Washington’s dog breeding laws.