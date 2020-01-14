This truck is one of three vehicles damaged when a fell across Foothill road and a parking area Sunday afternoon near the intersection with Tolo Trail Road north of Moscow, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The tree also damaged a power line. Bob Pierce, Clearwater Power Company manager of member services, said the incident caused 108 Clearwater Power customers to lose power from 3:08 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. Sunday. The outage was reported at 3:45 p.m. The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries. The parking lot is used by people hiking, bicycling and cross-country skiing on the west end of Moscow Mountain.
FEATURED PHOTOS