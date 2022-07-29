A water infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday authorizes dredging at the ports of Lewiston and Clarkston while also greenlighting several Pacific Northwest salmon recovery measures, including a Columbia River Ecosystem Restoration Study.

The legislation passed by a 93-1 margin with Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both Democrats, and Idaho Republican Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch voting for it. The House previously approved the bill. The legislation now has to go through a conference committee to resolve differences in language approved by both chambers before moving on to President Joe Biden for his consideration.

The Water Resources Development Act of 2022 simply authorizes various projects largely overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers. The House and Senate still need to appropriate funding in separate legislation before the various measures can be implemented.

