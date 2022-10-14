Grimes Way on the Washington State University campus in Pullman was closed Thursday afternoon following a flood that covered the road after a water line break.
A 16-inch chilled water line was damaged while construction crews were working on campus on the base of Observatory Hill, said David Wasson, WSU news and media relations director. Water began to leak and pool on Grimes Way near Stadium Way around 2:30 p.m.
The chilled water line is nonpotable water used for cooling buildings and equipment. Wasson said the water in this line isn’t for drinking and the water supply in the area will not be contaminated.