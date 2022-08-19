Efforts to augment water supplies on the Palouse Basin and reduce demand on the regional aquifer took another step forward Thursday, with the completion of an alternative water supply report.

The document builds on a 2017 study commissioned by the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee.

As an initial step, it recommends that water diversion projects be located on Paradise Creek near Moscow and the South Fork of the Palouse River near Pullman. Surface water would be treated and pumped into the existing community water distribution systems.

