Water supply has been restored to downtown Pullman businesses that were effected during a water main rupture.

A man who threw a large rock into a creek accidentally broke a downtown water main Sunday. The break caused a water outage for two businesses and low water pressure for eight homes in the area. City crews worked to remedy issues related to the incident, and are now consulting engineers to find the best path forward.

A man in his 20s was throwing rocks off the Kamiaken Street Bridge into the south fork of the Palouse River around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. A large rock flung from the bridge hit the water main, causing it to rupture. The man was unaware there was a main in the creek and didn’t mean to cause the break. The Pullman Police Department will not charge the man for the incident.

