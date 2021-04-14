Water work

Germer Construction Inc. foreman Scott Johnson lowers a compaction roller into a ditch as the crew works to replace a 6-inch water mainline with an 8-inch mainline on Indian Hills Drive in Moscow on Tuesday. The two- to three- month project will provide a higher volume of clean drinking water for residents stretching from Indian Hills Drive to Atsirk Street. Residents are asked to be aware of road closures, detours and possible delays near the location.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

