A two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on Wawawai Road sent four people to local hospitals.
According to a news release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies say they believe the accident occurred when a vehicle attempted to turn left into Wawawai Landing. A separate vehicle carrying four occupants attempted to pass the turning vehicle and struck it.
“All four of the occupants in the passing vehicle were injured and transported to area hospitals in the valley,” Myers stated. “The occupants in the other vehicle received minor injuries. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening at this time.”
The accident is still under investigation, but the driver of the passing vehicle will likely be cited for inattentive driving and unlawful passing.