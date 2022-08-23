Board members at the Whitman County Humane Society are “not afraid to get their hands dirty and pitch in to help,” said John Musselwhite, president of the board.

The Whitman County Humane Society’s Board of Directors met Monday to introduce new board members, discuss progress at the shelter and address questions from the community.

The society introduced three new board members to their team: George Farwell, Gina Wilson and Tara Wimer. The board plans on continuing renovations on the shelter and hiring new staff, and over the next few weeks the society will be preparing to get the shelter fully operational but does not have a set date.

