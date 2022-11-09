Since July of this year, people experiencing a mental health crisis have been urged to call 988. When they reach it, an automated message greets them:

“You’ve reached the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline,” it says. “We are here to help.” Callers are prompted to press two for Spanish, one for Veterans and service members and, three to access support for LGBTQ+ people younger than 25 — or wait on the line while their call is routed to a crisis counselor. On average, it’ll take a little less than 40 seconds.

On Monday, representatives from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Idaho’s crisis and suicide hotline hosted an educational webinar on 988 and the services callers can expect to access.

