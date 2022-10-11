‘We are here ... we’re going to keep speaking’

A local radio personality doesn’t shy away from sharing his narrative as a member of the Nez Perce Tribe — and he doesn’t take the topic lightly.
The University of Idaho Native American Student Center invited Daniel Spaulding to talk about representation in media during an evening keynote address on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. He spoke of his experiences as a radio host for the Nez Perce Tribal Radio Station highlighting the indigenous perspective.
Spaulding said he was meant for the media; growing up he always had an interest in it and having an opportunity to be on the radio helped him realize it was something he enjoyed. He started his journey in radio at the University of Idaho in 2013 as a guest host on his friend’s radio show, which was the first Spanish program on campus. It’s all been history after that — Spaulding knew radio was something he wanted to pursue further.
After being discovered from his work at UI, Spaulding began working at the tribe’s KIYE 88.7 FM radio station in 2016. The station is fully Nimiipuu-operated; everyone who works at the studio is a part of the tribe and it’s Idaho’s only tribal station. The station plays a bit of everything and it’s primarily broadcast on the reservation, but it can also be heard in some areas in Lewiston and in Lapwai on 105.5 FM, and it can be streamed on its website at kiye.org.
Spaulding has also had the opportunity of producing “The Conversation,” where he interviews Native American actors, writers, comedians, scholars, activists and artists in the community. He also co-hosts the podcast “Brown Sound” with Javier Gomez Garcia, where they give their perspective on topics from Indigenous and Latinx cultures.
Born and raised on the reservation, Spaulding said he never saw any positive representation for Indigenous people like himself. He didn’t have any TV shows or media to relate to. Recently, shows like Reservation Dogs and Spirit Rangers have given more representation to Native American people. Spaulding said shows and media with Indigenous voices and creators will give his nieces, nephews and family members an opportunity to see themselves in media the way he didn’t get to.
Positive representation in the media is one of the biggest things Spaulding advocates for. He said Indigenous people are natural born storytellers and their stories deserve to be heard and their people deserve to be seen. The work Spaulding does is important because he is actively sharing his voice as an Indigenous person, and continuously contributing to mainstream media.
“We are here, we have always been here and we’re going to continue to keep speaking for things that are important and mean a lot to us,” Spaulding said.
In the future, Spaulding said he wants to work with the young people in his community by providing opportunities to Indigenous youth and people. He said there’s a possibility of starting a mentor program at the tribe’s radio station, where he and others can work with people who are interested in starting a streaming platform. His advice to young people who want to share their voice is to be loud and proud. He said Indigenous people are proud of where they come from, their culture and their family.
“Stay truthful and if you ruffle feathers, good,” Spaulding said. “Sometimes there’s nothing wrong with making people feel uncomfortable because a lot of times, it’s the truth.”
For those who want to support Indigenous people, Spaulding said to start coming to events like UI’s celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day and support what people create. Everywhere in the United States, there’s going to be a tribe, it’s native land and all people need to do is look. He added people can support Indigenous artists and creatives by buying native-made — not native-inspired. In a creative setting like streaming services, Indigenous people oftentimes get overshadowed when people speak for their experiences. Spaulding said the best way to support Indigenous people is to give them a platform, pass over the microphone and let them be able to speak for themselves.