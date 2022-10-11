‘We are here ... we’re going to keep speaking’

Spaulding

A local radio personality doesn’t shy away from sharing his narrative as a member of the Nez Perce Tribe — and he doesn’t take the topic lightly.

The University of Idaho Native American Student Center invited Daniel Spaulding to talk about representation in media during an evening keynote address on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. He spoke of his experiences as a radio host for the Nez Perce Tribal Radio Station highlighting the indigenous perspective.

Spaulding said he was meant for the media; growing up he always had an interest in it and having an opportunity to be on the radio helped him realize it was something he enjoyed. He started his journey in radio at the University of Idaho in 2013 as a guest host on his friend’s radio show, which was the first Spanish program on campus. It’s all been history after that — Spaulding knew radio was something he wanted to pursue further.

