Highly rural areas in the U.S. have far fewer mental health services for young people than more populous parts of the country, even though the need is often greater according to Washington State University researchers.
After analyzing data collected by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, lead researcher Janessa Graves said no matter how researchers determined “rurality” of a region — whether by identifying rural zip codes or rural counties — the result was the same.
“It’s comparable across sort of micropolitan, metropolitan and small towns,” Graves said. “But then as we hit the highly rural areas, no matter how you look at it — you could look at it by county or by zip code — the most rural areas had fewer facilities in general, and also fewer suicide prevention facilities.”
Graves, associate dean of undergraduate and community research in WSU’s college of nursing, said when measured by county, 63.7 percent of all counties in the country have mental health facilities serving children 12 and youngerwhile only 29.8 percent of highly rural counties did.
When measured by zip code, about 12.1 percent of metropolitan areas and 15 percent of small towns have facilities for young people compared to 3.9 percent in rural regions.
“We didn’t report suicide death data but there have been several studies even recently, looking at attempts and suicide rates are higher in rural areas for rural youth than urban youth,” she said.
It’s possible the dearth of mental health resources contributes to higher youth suicide rates, Graves said, but it’s difficult to be sure, saying “it’s kind of a chicken and egg thing.”
She said there are a number of factors that likely contribute to this scarcity including cost, difficulty in recruiting healthcare providers to rural regions and there is often cultural stigma, particularly in rural communities, associated with seeking help with mental health.
Additionally, she said many rural counties are geographically immense but home to a relatively small number of people separated by large distances — so access is a challenge. Often these resources are located in regional population hubs or the county seat, but those who live in more remote, less populous parts of the region must still travel — at times for an hour or more — before they can access care. For services that must be accessed several times a week, this creates a huge burden on those seeking care.
Many places throughout the country are piloting or expanding virtual and mobile healthcare strategies to meet these needs but those programs are often not perfect. She said telehealth services in particular, like check ups and counseling sessions hosted through teleconferencing software such as Zoom, is particularly problematic for rural residents who may not have access to technology or high speed internet.
“We just don’t have a safety net,” she said. “That’s what our study showed is that in rural areas, there are few places where people can go and there are few places that are anonymous where people can go.”
