Josh Kraut woke up Monday morning at his Colfax residence smelling smoke. He looked outside and found a hazy Labor Day sky.
Then he heard sirens.
What Kraut initially figured was a nearby field fire turned out to be a significant blaze that burned homes in town.
Kraut and his roommate, Charlene Hinojosa, were two of several people that were told to evacuate Colfax on Monday because of the fire.
“We just packed up our stuff and left,” Kraut said.
As of about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Kraut and Hinojosa were the only two people to seek in-person assistance from the American Red Cross at the new Pullman City Hall recreation building on Crestview Street. The building served as a temporary evacuation point for the fire evacuees.
Two others on Monday walked into the building asking if they could be of assistance to the Red Cross.
According to a 6 p.m. Pullman Police Department Facebook post, the Pullman evacuation center closed and Red Cross personnel headed to the Malden and Pine City area in northern Whitman County, where more fires were burning and evacuations were taking place.
Kraut said he believed their Colfax residence, which is near the Washington State Patrol office on the south end of the city, would be unharmed and he expected to be able to return to it Monday night, but he sought hotel assistance from the Red Cross just in case.
Kraut said he did not know how many people evacuated from Colfax. While he was getting ready to possibly evacuate, he spoke to a neighbor who said she was taking her dog and leaving.
After speaking with Red Cross staff, Kraut and Hinojosa waited in their vehicles — with essential items packed inside — outside the new Pullman City Hall building.
“I think a lot of people who did have to leave their houses had other people to stay with,” Hinojosa said.
Fredrick Tribble, American Red Cross emergency management coordinator who helped staff the temporary evacuation point at the new Pullman City Hall, said Colfax evacuees were able to use the Crestview Street building Monday to make phone calls and grab water, food and comfort until a hotel room was ready if needed.
Evacuees who need assistance, such as a hotel room, can call (509) 670-5331.
