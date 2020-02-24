We need more, not less, political team spirit

Back in November, I traveled to Chicago for work. While making my way through O’Hare Airport at 6 p.m. on a Monday, I came upon a young woman heavy laden with luggage, heading in the opposite direction. I called out a greeting; she enthusiastically responded. We set down our bags, quickly embraced, then collected our things and continued on our respective ways.
“Who was that?” my travel companion asked.
“No idea,” I said unhelpfully. It was true I had never met the woman. But she, like me, was wearing a University of Idaho sweatshirt – the stranger was a fellow Vandal.
Our chance encounter was only possible because both of us were willing to wear our colors. Whether motivated by school spirit or the comfort that only an oversized favorite sweatshirt can provide during a long day of travel, both of us were not ashamed to broadcast our school affiliation and as such we were able to connect well outside of Vandal territory.
It wasn’t the first or last time I forged an immediate kinship thanks to brand recognition. The framed Barry Manilow album cover hanging in my office is a beacon calling to other Fanilows. My Nina-Totenbag is a great conversation starter among fellow NPR listeners. And though I may be wearing a Braves tee and you are donning a Mariners cap, we can immediately identify what each other is not – a dreaded Yankees fan.
Wearing our colors helps us identify our tribe. It gives us a sense of belonging, gives us peers and allies in circumstances where we otherwise might have thought we were alone. Even the most introverted among us (raising my hand) finds fulfillment in discovering others like us. It’s validating. It’s community-building.
Yet in those areas of our life that are possibly the most consequential, literally wearing our heart on our sleeve can seem totally taboo.
Middle-aged Twilight fans will wear a “Team Edward” or “Team Jacob” shirt before they’ll wear “Team Pete” (Buttigeg) or “Team Bill” (Weld) apparel, even if they actually feel more strongly about the Democratic former mayor of South Bend, Indiana or the Republican/Libertarian former governor of Massachusetts than they do about fictitious teenaged vampires and werewolves.
But imagine if all of us – not just the tiki torch carrying extremists – were willing to wear our political colors. Maybe then even those of us with more than one favorite, or who are still on the fence but leaning one way, or who just like the slogan or the shirt design could put those thoughts and values out there? We could then work through our affiliations publicly and with a little help – not steamrolling – from our friends.
If we could feel empowered to broadcast our political team as freely as we do our sports team, maybe that simple act could shift the conversation away from the polar opposites and back where it belongs and where most of us actually reside – somewhere in the middle.
Huh, that friendly, nonbigoted, totally reasonable person I know is wearing a red MAGA cap. Maybe they can help me understand what that’s all about.
Interesting, that productive and definitely noncommunist neighbor of mine has a yard sign up for that democratic-socialist candidate – maybe my morning radio show was a bit hyperbolic about what supporting that guy means.
I think if we take a chance and put ourselves out there, and at the same time if we reward others who put themselves out there with sincere questions and judgement-free dialogue, we just might get to that lofty goal of civility we’ve been reading so much about lately.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.