Four Moscow women with a love for the outdoors recently launched an organization dedicated to planting trees on the Palouse in an effort to reduce carbon, restore native ecosystems and educate the community through hands-on activities.
Palouse Standing People’s founders Ryan Law, Rachel Clark, Meggan Baumgartner and Jennifer Hinds planted the organization’s first 10 trees — lodgepole pines and larches — Sunday on property outside Troy.
Baumgartner said the founders expect to plant 100 donated trees on the Palouse in the next month in honor of Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 30).
Baumgartner, who owns an acupuncture business in Moscow, said the founders have different backgrounds and knowledge to bring to the table and they felt empowered to start Palouse Standing People.
“We all had the energy for it and really I think felt a calling to it,” said Clark, a science writer who works at Alturas Analytics in Moscow.
Baumgartner said Standing People is the Native American name for trees and the founders chose to name the limited liability company in honor of the Native American land the Palouse sits on. Clark said Palouse Standing People is also a metaphor for standing for a value system of living in harmony with the earth.
Baumgartner said there are a number of organizations on the Palouse that focus on prairie restoration, but she and the other founders were not aware of any organizations focused solely on planting trees to stabilize ecosystems.
“We’re not trying to take over the prairie,” she said. “We’re letting the prairie people reestablish that habitat where it’s appropriate and we’re trying to plant these trees where it seems appropriate.”
Baumgartner said they speak with arborists to determine the best places, times of year and types of species to plant trees. She said the organization will document information from each planted tree, like its species and size, so it can track the tree over time and teach others about the process.
“Planting a baby tree - we may never see the shade of that tree, but we plant it for the future,” Baumgartner said.
Clark said the U.S. has a “green lawns” culture and she wants to convey that certain trees reflect the area’s native ecosystem.
“We really are committed to the idea of restoring native ecosystems on the Palouse and trees are a huge part of that in certain areas,” Clark said.
Community engagement and education could include field trips to sites where Palouse Standing People planted trees, speaking to classes and/or teaching people how to successfully plant trees so they can plant them on their own land.
Baumgartner said the organization hopes to eventually convert Palouse Standing People into a nonprofit organization and build a greenhouse to grow its own tree and shrub seedlings for planting.
Landowners interested in having trees planted on their property can contact Palouse Standing People by visiting palousestandingpeople.com or its Facebook page at Palouse Standing People LLC.
The organization provides the trees and labor for free, Baumgartner said. Donations are accepted.
Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.