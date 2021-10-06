The city of Pullman showed off its newly renovated city hall, recreation center and senior center at an open house Tuesday on Southeast Crestview Street.
Officials began converting the facilities, a former campus for Encounter Ministries, after voters approved a $10.5 million bond to finance the project in 2018. According to Mayor Glenn Johnson, the city will maintain operations at the new location for the next 30 or 40 years.
“It was built beautifully, and the original contractor has been very much involved,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of storage and meeting areas that we didn’t have before.”
The city purchased the buildings, along with six and a half acres, for about $3.5 million. Another $8 million went into refurbishing the facilities.
The property includes a central building where the council chambers and administrative offices can be found. There’s also a senior center, outdoor area and large multilevel recreation building with a gymnasium.
“We’re very proud of these buildings,” Mike Urban, city administrator, said. “It was hard to keep the project on time and on budget.”
Solar panels were recently installed on the roof of the recreation building and a portable stage used for concerts last summer will be stored at the new property.
In addition to the gymnasium, which can be used for basketball, volleyball and pickleball, the recreation center also houses two fitness rooms and a preschool classroom. According to Parks and Recreation Supervisor Megan Vining, the old location is currently being used as a storage space.
“Our staff are excited to be in the new place,” Vining said. “It’s a great improvement.”
