Weather cause slide-offs, collisions

Winter weather conditions caused a number of traffic collisions and vehicle slide-offs in the region Friday morning, according to officials with Idaho State Police District 2. The five-county jurisdiction includes Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Idaho and Clearwater counties.
A little after noon Friday, ISP reported both lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 95 had been closed between mile markers 223 and 290 because of heavy winds, blowing snow and hazardous conditions. About an hour later, the agency announced it had reopened the highway to traffic after clearing a “small avalanche” near milepost 239 south of Grangeville.
As of Friday afternoon, ISP said District 2 has received 13 reports of vehicle slide-offs, which were handled by a combination of state and county agencies. ISP also received reports of four traffic collisions in the region, including one that resulted in injuries.
Additionally, District 2 received seven calls related to “spunout” semitractor-trailers that were either having trouble gaining traction on slick roads or lost control while driving and came to rest in a position that obstructed traffic. Officials said this number would almost certainly be higher by day’s end.
According to the National Weather Service, winter weather and precipitation are expected to continue through the weekend.
In a news release, ISP asks that motorists remain alert, drive at a reduced speed and leave more room between themselves and the vehicle ahead of them while hazardous conditions persist.