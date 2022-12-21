Inclement weather and bus driver shortages have affected Pullman’s public transportation routes and schedules.

The transportation agency is responding to these challenges with changes in services it provides in an attempt to keep up with the community’s demands, according to the transportation department. Along with these adjustments, Pullman Transit has moved to the diminished “Community Service” route schedule during winter break, which started Sunday and ends Jan. 8. The regular “Community Plus Service” route schedule will resume after the break.

Pullman communications coordinator Matt Young said as students go home for the holidays, the transportation agency often scales back on routes to compensate for low ridership during the duration of break. The biggest change, according to the transportation website, will be seen in the Downtown route, Campus route and ApartmentLand Express route, which will not be operational during the break. Young said evening service on certain routes also will be reduced. Operating schedules during this time can be viewed on the city’s website.

