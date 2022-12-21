Inclement weather and bus driver shortages have affected Pullman’s public transportation routes and schedules.
The transportation agency is responding to these challenges with changes in services it provides in an attempt to keep up with the community’s demands, according to the transportation department. Along with these adjustments, Pullman Transit has moved to the diminished “Community Service” route schedule during winter break, which started Sunday and ends Jan. 8. The regular “Community Plus Service” route schedule will resume after the break.
Pullman communications coordinator Matt Young said as students go home for the holidays, the transportation agency often scales back on routes to compensate for low ridership during the duration of break. The biggest change, according to the transportation website, will be seen in the Downtown route, Campus route and ApartmentLand Express route, which will not be operational during the break. Young said evening service on certain routes also will be reduced. Operating schedules during this time can be viewed on the city’s website.
Before the route schedule change, the ApartmentLand Express route was operating with two buses rather than three on certain days, and the Downtown route has been out of service for specific times some days. This isn’t a mechanics issue, Young said, adding these challenges are mostly because of a shortage of bus drivers.
Currently, Pullman Transit is staffed with 23 drivers but prefers 28 employees to meet public transportation needs, Young said. He added the city is constantly promoting the agency’s need for drivers, and is trying to hire more.
Young said these changes in the structure of routes are unanticipated developments. Many drivers employed at Pullman Transit are either on vacation or are out sick, leaving holes in the driving schedule, he said. The transportation agency is doing its best to cover shifts and offer overtime to these drivers, but not every shift can be attended to and the city has worked to alert the community to changes as soon as possible.
Patrons can expect more delays and changes to bus operations throughout the holidays. Young said the city doesn’t have any knowledge in transportation changes until it actually happens. He added that the Downtown routes are generally the first to be canceled as it has the least amount of ridership.
The best way community members can receive updates about route changes is through the city’s social media pages or website, Young said. Alerts are uploaded once the city is notified, and the transit department flags updates at the top of its website homepage. Patrons can also download the Bus Beacon App, which sends out push notifications of any delays or route changes.