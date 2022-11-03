Pullman experienced the first measurable snowfall of the season, and as a result, trees toppled power and utility lines, affecting traffic and residents in the area.
Trees and branches fell on four power lines Tuesday night, according to the Pullman Police Department’s daily logs. A tree fell onto a power line located on Lake Street; branches came down across power lines and blew a transformer on Illinois Street; a tree fell on a house and on power lines on C Street; and a power line fell in the roadway and over a vehicle on Kamiaken Street. Trees and branches blocked roadways on Sunrise Drive, Maple Street and McKenzie Street, affecting the flow of traffic.
According to Operations Commander Aaron Breshears, the heavy snow collecting on leaves caused several trees to fall down because of the additional weight and wet ground. The department received 17 calls for services related to weather — 11 of those calls were because of road obstructions, power issues and trees, and the other six calls were related to traffic collisions.
There was one report of a power outage on Lake Street and another report of a power outage on Illinois Street, according to Breshears. Other utility and communications lines were knocked down but did not cause power outages.
Breshears said whenever there is a downed power line, police try to cordon off the area to keep the public safe and make sure no one inadvertently walks into the affected area. They will then contact Avista to deactivate the line or physically move the line to a safe location.
Avista crews were responsive to last night’s events, and Breshears said lines are currently out of the roadway and power has been restored. Officers were able to drag some smaller trees and debris out of roadways, but for larger trees and branches, the department had to wait until Parks and Public Works were able to saw and remove trees.
Breshears said his best advice for people who come across a downed power line is to give the line plenty of distance and report it as soon as possible. If a line goes down when a person is in a vehicle, he advises to stay in the car and do not exit. The rubber tires on cars provide some protection against electrocution, and people are safer inside their cars.
Snowfall and winter weather isn’t scheduled to stop anytime soon.
The National Weather Service at Spokane reports the area will see some high wind gusts of 50-55 mph Friday evening into Saturday morning.
The Weather Channel shows that in the 10-day forecast, snow and rain is expected to fall Friday morning and rain is expected to continue the rest of the day, with a high temperature of 45 degrees and low of 39. Snow and rain showers are expected all of Sunday with a high temperature of 39 and low of 30.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s to high 20s next week. Snow showers will begin Oct. 7 starting in the morning and are expected to accumulate less than one inch. Snow will continue to fall Oct. 8-9, which is expected to accumulate less than one inch Oct. 8 and one inch Oct. 9. Snow showers will start back up Oct. 11-15, accumulating less than one inch each day.
To report a downed power line, power outage or road obstructions, call the Pullman Police Department at (509)334-0802 or Avista at (800)227-9187.
Find the extended weather forecast on Page 6A.