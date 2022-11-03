Pullman experienced the first measurable snowfall of the season, and as a result, trees toppled power and utility lines, affecting traffic and residents in the area.

Trees and branches fell on four power lines Tuesday night, according to the Pullman Police Department’s daily logs. A tree fell onto a power line located on Lake Street; branches came down across power lines and blew a transformer on Illinois Street; a tree fell on a house and on power lines on C Street; and a power line fell in the roadway and over a vehicle on Kamiaken Street. Trees and branches blocked roadways on Sunrise Drive, Maple Street and McKenzie Street, affecting the flow of traffic.

According to Operations Commander Aaron Breshears, the heavy snow collecting on leaves caused several trees to fall down because of the additional weight and wet ground. The department received 17 calls for services related to weather — 11 of those calls were because of road obstructions, power issues and trees, and the other six calls were related to traffic collisions.

Tags

Recommended for you