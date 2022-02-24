The National Weather Service expects 1 to 2 inches of snow to blanket most of southeastern Washington and north central Idaho early this morning.
The NWS at Spokane reported a 90% chance of “measurable snow” in Lewiston and Pullman. The weather service said “very few” locations will see more than 2 inches of accumulation.
The expected snow comes after a frigid Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Pullman registered a low of 5, Grangeville hit minus 1, Pierce dipped to minus 12 and Elk City reached minus 31. Lewiston saw a low temperature of 9 degrees, which tied the all-time low for Feb. 23, set in 1894.
The coldest temperature in the region came in Dixie, which had a reading of minus 32 degrees. That is the coldest temperature since observations began in the tiny Idaho County community in 2008, according to the National Weather Service in Missoula.