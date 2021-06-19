Strongs to celebrate 50 years of marriage
Don and Valerie (Pedersen) Strong will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
The couple will celebrate with a small group of family and friends at First Presbyterian Church in Moscow, the same church at which they were married in 1971.
Don is a retired fire chief and former Idaho state fire marshal. Valerie served as an administrative assistant to several CEOs at Gritman Medical Center.
The couple will celebrate with Will and Lori Krasselt of Moscow, Josh and Jayme Uhrig of Moscow and Casey and Holly Strong of Genesee, among others. The couple has seven grandchildren.