Four-term incumbent Susan Weed is ahead of challenger and mother of four Beth Ficklin by just more than 300 votes (728-425) as of Tuesday evening in a race for the Pullman School Board’s only contested post. With more than 4,000 ballots left to be counted, neither candidate is celebrating just yet.
“It’s nice, but you can’t be doing the happy dance until they’re all counted, so we’ll see,” Weed said. “Half the ballots that they have are not counted and of course there will still be many more coming in, so I’m saving my happy dance, hopefully, for later.”
“I kind of feel like it’s early to be disappointed completely,” Ficklin added.
Earlier this month, Weed said she would spend the early days of the new term advocating for a bond supporting expansion at Lincoln Middle School. She also hopes to make progress on creating a regional skills center that would provide support for students hoping to refine career-technical skills while in high school.
Ficklin ran a campaign largely focused on increasing parental involvement and shoring up in-class support for children with special needs. She said Pullman schools need to direct more resources toward making sure these students feel included and comfortable in a classroom environment.
There are five positions on the Pullman School Board. Two candidates, Jim Evermann and Allison Munch-Rotolo, ran unopposed this election season. The terms of Nathan Roberts and Amanda Tanner will expire in 2021.
There are two other contested positions with school boards in the region. As of Tuesday evening, Rachel Handley-Chartrand boasts a narrow lead, 89 to 72, against opponent Jerry Neumann for a spot on the Palouse School Board, and Kyle Osborn leads John Menter 51 to 75 in Troy.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.