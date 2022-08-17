Welcome home, Cougs

Butch T. Cougar welcomes Washington State University students back to campus Friday in this photo captured with a drone. This massive piece of art is located in a wheat field near the intersection of U.S. Highway 195 and Washington State Route 270 outside of Pullman. WSU students are wrapping up Week of Welcome this week in preparation for the fall semester to begin Monday.

 Austin Johnson/Daily News

