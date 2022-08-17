Welcome home, Cougs

Butch T. Cougar welcomes Washington State University students back to campus Friday in this photo captured with a drone. This massive piece of art is located in a wheat field near the intersection of U.S. Highway 195 and Washington State Route 270 outside of Pullman. WSU students are wrapping up Week of Welcome this week in preparation for the fall semester to begin Monday.
Tags
Recommended for you
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Christ Church deacon to plead guilty to child pornography charge
- Airport ready to embark on new terminal
- Thrifted treasures ready to transform
- What’s next at the Whitman County Humane Society?
- Memorial tourney honors late Pullman basketball star
- Colfax home destroyed by fire
- MSD haltingtwo in-townbus routesto start year
- Opgenorth sworn in as Pullman Police chief
- Patricia Carter-Goodheart selected for Democratic November ballot
- Trump: Release Mar-a-Lago warrant