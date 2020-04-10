The second phase of the West A Street project, which has been on the city of Moscow’s books for about 30 years, will start two weeks early on May 4, said Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design.
Belknap said construction was slated for the week of May 18 — immediately following University of Idaho graduation. Because commencement was canceled, the city moved up the start date. The project will cause traffic delays and street closures and will be finished this fall.
Of the $4.23 million, construction cost, the city, including nonfederally funded utilities, will pay $1.95 million and federal funds will cover the remaining $2.28 million.
The first phase of the reconstruction project on A Street between Cherry Street and Peterson Drive started in February with site preparation for the relocation of above-ground utilities. The phase primarily involved the removal of several trees within the project area to make room for the relocation of overhead utilities on the corridor.
Once tree removal was completed, Avista Utilities and other utility operators started the relocation of utility poles and overhead cables to make way for the roadway project.
The second phase will include the total reconstruction of A Street between Peterson Drive and Home Street. This will include the complete reconstruction of the roadway, retaining walls, sidewalks and replacement of underground utilities.
It will also include the reconstruction of Line Street from A Street to West Pullman Road and Circle Drive between A and C streets.
Line Street will be updated to have a free right turn onto A Street, and Circle Drive at A Street will be converted into a culdesac, allowing A Street to be reconstructed as a through street with no stops.
Belknap said A Street will be closed to through traffic during the second phase of the project.With A Street closed, traffic is expected to increase on West Pullman Road and West C Street — the two primary east-west routes in the area besides A Street.
Other projects in the West A Street area will also cause traffic impacts this year.
Almon Street from Third to A streets and First Street from Almon to Jackson streets will be reconstructed.
Belknap said the bid amounts on those two streets came in less than expected and the council will likely be able to award the bid at its next meeting. The reconstruction of the two streets will be funded by the city and the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency.
Belknap said the city will work with the Latah County Annex, which is on Almon Street, to maintain access to the building or to potentially use the alley as a secondary access point during construction.
Frontage improvements on the West A Street side of the A and Almon streets Barley Flats District will also be completed this year, Belknap said. Additionally, a left turn lane will be installed to direct eastbound traffic on A Street northbound onto Almon Street.
Belknap said the property owner will fund the frontage improvements and the city will help fund the roadway widening to add the turn lane.
He said Lilly Street from Third to A streets will be reconstructed next year instead of this year.
The new four-story, 70,000-square-foot Emsi building under construction at the former St. John Hardware and Implement site on Jackson and C streets, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will have some effect on traffic, Belknap said.
