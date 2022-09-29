Michael J. Lewis, of Othello, with this piece, “West Whitman Hay AQI 156,” won first place in the 2022 Palouse Plein Air painting event sponsored by the city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission. Artists from across the region created paintings onsite at locations throughout Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman, and Benewah counties from Sept. 5-13. There were 84 artworks from 34 artists entered. Select entries can be viewed through Oct. 7 at the Third Street Gallery inside Moscow City Hall.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Pullman students walk out in anger
- 19-year-old arrested for alleged rape on WSU campus
- His View: What part of the community is really in decline?
- UI: Abortion opinions, birth control off limits
- Help wanted: Moscow School District seeks substitute teachers
- Maxwell: District takes rape allegations seriously
- Connection to culture
- Loggers rumble past Trojans
- White House calls Idaho abortion laws ‘extreme and backwards’
- A preschool with deep roots