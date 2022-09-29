‘West Whitman Hay AQI 156’

Michael J. Lewis, of Othello, with this piece, “West Whitman Hay AQI 156,” won first place in the 2022 Palouse Plein Air painting event sponsored by the city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission. Artists from across the region created paintings onsite at locations throughout Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman, and Benewah counties from Sept. 5-13. There were 84 pieces of art from 34 artists entered. Select entries can be viewed through Oct. 7 at the Third Street Gallery inside Moscow City Hall.

