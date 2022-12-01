About 200 dry pea, lentils and chickpea growers from the Pacific Northwest are expected to attend the Western Pulse Growers Association annual meeting at the Best Western Plus University Inn on Wednesday. The meeting begins at 8 a.m.
Topics include pesticide credits, crop insurance, farm bill preparation and domestic and international pulse marketing topics.
The meeting is open to the public, and new and established producers interested in growing pulses are welcome. Tickets are $40 if registered by Sunday, or $50 at the door, with lunch and hosted reception included.