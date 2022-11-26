What can our pets eat off holiday tables (or leftovers)?

Powell

 Picasa

OK, I give up. For so many years, we folks writing in the dog and cat realm have been shaking our index fingers at people for giving their pets part of the holiday fare.

Still, folks can’t resist the big brown eyes and constant stare of a pet by the table. Especially vulnerable to temptation are those from outside the home who see no problem sneaking a treat to the poor mutt.

This year, we’ll explore what is OK to feed your pets.

Recommended for you