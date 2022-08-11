What’s next at the Whitman County Humane Society?

Musselwhite

The Whitman County Humane Society has been busy restructuring the shelter and interviewing candidates for job vacancies after six out of seven staff members issued their resignations at the end of July.

Shelter officials hope the facility will be fully operational by Sept. 1, in an ambitious plan to remodel the society and re-hire a full staff. Before the resignations, there were three full-time employees and four part-time employees at the shelter.

John Musselwhite, president of the Board of Directors at the society, said he is “saddened” by the recent situation, and wished well for all staff who resigned.

Tags

Recommended for you