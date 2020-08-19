Several fire agencies responded to a roughly 15-acre wheat field fire Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95 near Viola.
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said via text message crews were on scene for about two and a half hours. The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m.
Moscow, Potlatch, Troy, Deary and Genesee volunteer fire departments responded, as well as the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Whitman County Fire District 12, Idaho Department of Lands, McGregor Company and CHS Primeland, Nickerson said.
He said there were no injuries and no structures were damaged.