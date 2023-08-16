Soft white wheat grown by Idaho and Washington farmers is on its way to the Arabian Peninsula in the Middle East to help alleviate one of the worst hunger emergencies on the planet, U.S. Wheat Associates announced Tuesday.

The Food for Peace donation of 28,000 metric tons of soft white wheat was loaded by longshoremen at the Port of Longview, Wash., on Tuesday on the U.S.-flag vessel “Liberty Glory.”

U.S. wheat farmers, U.S. Wheat Associates, the National Association of Wheat Growers and the North American Millers’ Association have been partners in U.S. international food assistance programs for 70 years. Since 2020, farmers have donated more than a million metric tons of wheat and millions of dollars in food aid every year. The soft white wheat donation loaded Tuesday was grown in Washington state, Oregon and Idaho.

