Katie Wheatley was named 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Pullman on Saturday.
Wheatley won three of the five judged categories — Talent, Scholastic and Self-expression. Wheatley also won the program’s Spirit award, voted on by this year’s program participants.
Wheatley will represent Pullman at the state Distinguished Young Woman program in Pullman in the fall for the chance to advance to next year’s national program in Mobile, Ala. Wheatley is the daughter of Josh and Gloria Wheatley.
Hannah Krantz, the daughter of Becky Krantz, was named Pullman’s first alternate. She also won the Interview category. Maysen Anderson was named second alternate. She is the daughter of Douglas and Holli Anderson.
Ellie Adams, daughter of Jim and Tami Adams, won the Fitness category, and Lydia McNelly won the Be Your Best Self award. She is the daughter of Matt and Amy McNelly.
Because of COVID-19 safety concerns, the program was not open to the general public but was broadcast live and can be viewed at HoundCentral on YouTube.
Scholarship award totals for the overall and category winners were not announced during the program, as donations are still being tabulated.