When happens to pets after we pass?

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

People have a lot of misconceptions about what can happen to pets after the owner dies. Hopefully, a well-versed attorney can give appropriate advice during will preparation.

It also helps if one has a little background.

Can you leave a bequest directly to your pet? No, because someone has to care for the animal(s). But, you can set up a trust for your pets in addition to your will.

